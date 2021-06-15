Retired NY Bankruptcy Judge Cornelius Blackshear Dies At 81

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Retired Bankruptcy Judge Cornelius Blackshear, who served 20 years in the Southern District of New York, has died, leaving a long legacy of serving Manhattan as a jurist and a police officer. He was 81. Judge Blackshear oversaw some of the largest bankruptcies in Manhattan federal court in the 1980s and 1990s, including Pan Am and the individual Chapter 11 case of Baltimore Orioles owner Eli Jacobs. The judge died June 10 in Augusta, Georgia, after a long illness, according to a news release from his alma mater, Fordham University School of Law. "Cornelius Blackshear's life was one of service —...

