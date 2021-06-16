NY DAs Urge Gov. Cuomo To Veto Conduct Commission Bill

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- An association that represents New York state prosecutors urged Gov. Andrew Cuomo to veto a recently passed bill that would create an oversight body to investigate prosecutorial misconduct complaints, saying that the commission would delay and interfere with attorney discipline. The District Attorneys Association of the State of New York said Tuesday that the proposed prosecutorial conduct commission would delay attorney discipline by redundantly repeating investigative work currently performed by the state appellate court grievance committees before ultimately sending the misconduct matters to those committees anyway for disciplinary action. DAASNY president and Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley told Cuomo in...

