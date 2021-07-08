Colorado Gov. Repeals Ban On Credit Card Surcharges

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has signed into law a measure repealing the state's prohibition on credit card surcharges, joining a wave of other states that have recently done the same. Polis' signature on Wednesday comes after the bipartisan bill, S.B. 21-091, passed the state House and Senate with overwhelming support. The law was backed by payment processing technology company CardX LLC, which lobbied the legislature to push through the bill and allow surcharges. The measure repeals the surcharge prohibition and applies the surcharge to the consumer, who will pay either a maximum of 2% of the transaction amount or the actual...

