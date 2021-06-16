Greenberg Traurig's NY Bill May Aid Russian Oligarch Client

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig successfully lobbied for a New York state bill that will make it harder to enforce foreign judgments, which could be worth $700 million or more to a Vladimir Putin-linked Russian oligarch who is a client of the firm. The state senator who sponsored the bill had no idea. Signed into law on Friday, the revision to Article 53 of the Civil Practice Law & Rules benefits the oligarch — who is fighting more than a billion dollars in U.K. judgments after his divorce — by ending New York's "traditional generosity" in recognizing foreign country judgments, according to attorneys who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS