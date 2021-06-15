Roger Stone Wants Stay In $2M Tax Suit Due To Wife's Cancer

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Roger Stone, an associate of former President Donald Trump, and his wife, Nydia Stone, urged a Florida federal judge to grant a 90-day stay in the government's $2 million tax case against the couple due to Nydia Stone's recent cancer diagnosis. Nydia Stone was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer that has spread throughout her body and her short-term prognosis is still unclear, according to the motion. She was hospitalized more than once and is currently undergoing treatment. "Nydia Stone's recent diagnosis renders her and her husband, Defendant Roger Stone, unable to meaningfully participate in the case as they focus...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS