Blue Cross, UnitedHealth Settle Trademark Fight Over 'HPN'

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 12:23 PM EDT) -- Health insurance rivals Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealth have reached a settlement to end a trademark lawsuit over the abbreviation "HPN," which the former uses for High Performance Network and the latter uses for Health Plan of Nevada. A year after Blue Cross filed a preemptive lawsuit that claimed UnitedHealth was threatening to sue, the two companies asked a Minnesota federal judge on Tuesday to sign off on a confidential settlement agreement. The terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed. Attorneys for the parties did not return requests for comment on the specifics of the agreement. The lawsuit was...

