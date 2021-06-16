BoE Seeks Insurers' Finance Data In Solvency II Review

Law360, London (June 16, 2021, 11:53 AM BST) -- The Bank of England said on Wednesday that it will ask insurers to provide information about how they meet the most contentious parts of the European Union's capital requirements directive as it seeks a bid to revamp the rules for U.K. companies. The Prudential Regulation Authority, the central bank's regulatory arm, said that it will collect data from insurance groups about their balance sheets during the summer. The PRA said it will gather detailed information during the so-called quantitative impact study to project how reforms to how the Solvency II Directive will work on the ground for insurers. Firms will have...

