Gov't, Finance Cos. Urged To Work Together More On Climate

Law360, London (June 16, 2021, 7:22 PM BST) -- The U.K. government and financial services companies should improve their cooperation to better the quality of information that companies issue on climate change risks, according to a new report published Wednesday. The Climate Change Committee, an independent body that advises the government on emissions targets, said forcing listed companies to disclose more information about climate-related risks by 2025 "will provide a clearer picture of how businesses understand and manage risks from climate change." The committee also said there should be an improvement in collaboration among banks, government and the insurance sector to increase the quality of disclosure. Policymakers could work alongside insurers to...

