UK Banks Told To Adopt Dollar Libor Replacement By July 26

Law360, London (June 16, 2021, 3:57 PM BST) -- Britain's finance regulators on Wednesday told U.K. banks trading in dollar markets to move away from the Libor interbank benchmark rate to the U.S.-approved replacement by the end of July, in line with guidance from regulators across the Atlantic. The Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority told lenders based in Britain that trade in U.S. dollar interest rate swaps market to ditch the London Interbank Offered Rate by July 26. British liquidity providers and interdealer brokers should start referring to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, known as SOFR, by then. Libor is being phased out by the end of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS