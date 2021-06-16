UK Agency Clears Investors To Buy Asda Chain From Walmart

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Britain's competition watchdog signed off Wednesday on an investor group's promise to spin off nearly 30 retail fuel sites to win approval for its £6.8 billion ($9.59 billion) purchase of Asda, Britain's second-largest supermarket chain, from Walmart. The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA, approved that and other related undertakings — which are legally binding commitments — from the buyers, Bellis Acquisition Company 3 Ltd., controlled by a partnership called the Issa Brothers and private equity firm TDR Capital LLP. Approval of the undertakings allows the investment group to avoid a Phase 2 investigation, in which the authority would have...

