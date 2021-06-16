Sex Toy Patent Satisfies PTAB As Prior Art Isn't About Arousal

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has upheld the validity of a female sex toy patent owned by a German startup, finding that the disputed claims were not rendered obvious by a prior Chinese acupressure patent because the treatment is not meant for increasing sexual arousal. In a 75-page decision Monday, the PTAB ruled that each of the challenged claims in Berlin-based Novoluto GmbH's patent was not invalid for being anticipated or obvious over prior art. The patent relates to a sexual stimulation device that applies positive and negative pressure to the clitoris or other body part, and "may be in...

