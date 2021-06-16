Client Data Stolen From UK Law Firm Gateley In Cyberattack

Law360, London (June 16, 2021, 5:14 PM BST) -- London law firm Gateley PLC revealed on Wednesday that it has been targeted by a cyberattack that resulted in some of its clients' information being compromised, making it the latest casualty of an online security breach in the legal industry. London law firm Gately has told the Information Commissioner's Office about a cyberattack in which clients' data was stolen by an external source. (iStock) Gateley, the first law firm to be listed on the London Stock Exchange, said that it is dealing with a cybersecurity breach to its systems from an external source. The stolen data included client information, the firm said...

