Federal Claims Judge Confirmed To Md. District Court

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan Senate vote on Wednesday confirmed a DLA Piper alum to move from the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to a lifetime seat on Maryland's federal district court. Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby won confirmation on a vote of 59-39 that saw 11 Republicans join all Democrats in support. The broad GOP opposition to a relatively uncontroversial district court nominee who is already a sitting federal judge suggests that most Republicans will generally vote against President Joe Biden's judicial picks. The Republicans in favor were Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Susan Collins...

