Tax Consultant Ordered To Repay £1.7M In Fraud Case

Law360, London (June 16, 2021, 5:41 PM BST) -- A former government tax employee who was the ringleader of a payroll fraud has been ordered to hand back £1.7 million ($2.4 million) or face a further four years in jail, HM Revenue & Customs said on Wednesday. Former Inland Revenue employee David Michael Hughes was told to pay back the cash within three months at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Monday or see his nine-and-a-half-year prison sentence increased. The tax consultant stole £6.9 million from construction workers' paychecks while posing as a legitimate payroll service provider. According to HMRC, Hughes led a conspiracy that used a string of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS