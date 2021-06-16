CMA Issues Order Requiring Funeral Industry Pricing Changes

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition enforcer has ordered funeral directors and crematorium operators to clarify their prices upfront after an investigation found problems with information provided to consumers that made it hard to compare prices and choose the right services. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement Wednesday that enforcers are implementing a package of remedies to fix the problems uncovered in an investigation of the funeral sector concluded last year. Many of the measures have already been put in place through an order, the agency said, and further recommendations have been made to the government. "Organising a funeral is one of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS