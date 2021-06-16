Latham-Led AI Startup Leads 3 IPOs Raising $538M Combined

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence-focused startup WalkMe Ltd. went public on Wednesday after completing a $287 million initial public offering, the largest of three IPOs spanning the technology, health insurance and life sciences sectors that raised $538 million combined, guided by nine law firms. Israel-based WalkMe sold 9.25 million shares priced at $31 each, within its stated range of $29 to $32, raising $287 million. WalkMe is advised by Latham & Watkins LLP on U.S. legal matters and by Meitar on Israeli law. Medicare-focused software provider Convey Holding Parent Inc. also joined the fray, raising $187 million after selling 13.3 million shares at $14...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS