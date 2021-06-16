ENRC Adviser Regrets Lying In SFO Tipoff About Dechert Atty

Law360, London (June 16, 2021, 8:23 PM BST) -- A former ENRC security consultant testified on Wednesday that he regretted lying in an anonymous letter he sent to the Serious Fraud Office accusing a Dechert attorney investigating alleged corruption at the Kazakh mining company of colluding with the agency's officials. Cameron Findlay said at Eurasian Natural Resources Corp.'s High Court trial against Dechert LLP and the SFO that he felt he had to blow the whistle on the unhealthy relationship between the agency and the law firm's partner, Neil Gerrard, who was carrying out an internal corruption probe for ENRC. Findlay said he tipped off the SFO's then-director, David Green,...

