Sens. Advance BigLaw Picks For Fed Circ., DOJ Criminal Div.

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A Senate panel on Thursday easily advanced the nominations of a Perkins Coie partner for the Federal Circuit and a Morgan Lewis partner to lead the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. The Judiciary Committee saw bipartisan votes to send their nominations to the full Senate along with President Joe Biden's selection to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration. Anne Milgram, a Lowenstein Sandler LLP special counsel and former New Jersey attorney general tapped to lead the DEA, drew a voice vote with no audible opposition. Tiffany P. Cunningham Tiffany P. Cunningham of Perkins Coie LLP, a veteran patent litigator...

