Dechert Hit With Discrimination Suit By Ex-Billing Manager

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A former billing manager at Dechert LLP said her supervisor created a hostile work environment and set impossibly high standards for her because she was Black, according to a racial discrimination lawsuit she filed against the firm in Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday. Celiena McClelland, who worked in Dechert's Philadelphia office, said Director of Financial Operations Elaine Wry micromanaged her, undermined her authority, humiliated her in front of coworkers and otherwise treated her more harshly than her colleagues, while the firm ignored her complaints until she resigned in October 2020. "Although plaintiff held the title billing manager, she was never allowed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS