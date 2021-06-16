Girardi's Ex-Clients Go After His Wife In State Malpractice Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Former clients of celebrity trial lawyer Thomas V. Girardi, along with the bankruptcy trustee liquidating the embattled attorney's personal property, have urged a California bankruptcy judge to lift a stay so the ex-clients can continue their collection pursuit against his estranged wife, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Girardi. Trustee Jason Rund of Sheridan & Rund PC, and secured creditors Joseph Ruigomez, Jaime Ruigomez and Kathleen Ruigomez entered into a stipulation Tuesday under which they told the judge that lifting the stay is "in the best interest of the estate." Doing so would pave the way for the Ruigomez family...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS