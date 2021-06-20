Report Urges Alternatives To Usual 'Hate Crime Legal Model'

D.C. Office of the Attorney General's chief of the restorative justice section

The idea of restorative justice is that if we can see each other as human beings and understand a person beyond our assumptions and stereotypes, then we can recognize the humanity in each other.

Gaps in Hate Crime Reporting

by the numbers

A special report from the U.S. Department of Justice in 2017 found that U.S. residents experienced an average of 250,000 hate crime offenses each year from 2004 to 2015, but many go unreported.

250K

The average number of U.S. residents who experienced hate crimes each year from 2004 to 2015, of which 230,000 were violent hate crimes

54%

of hate crime offenses were not reported to police from 2011 to 2015

23%

of hate crime victims who did not report the crime believed that police would not want to be bothered or to get involved, would be inefficient or ineffective, or would cause trouble for the victim

Source: Bureau of Justice Statistics' National Crime Victimization Survey