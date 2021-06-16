Marshals Need More Staff To Protect Judges, DOJ Report Says

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Less than a year after the killing of a New Jersey federal judge's son by an angry male rights attorney, a U.S. Department of Justice audit found that the U.S. Marshals Service is understaffed and not properly equipped to protect the judiciary. U.S. Marshals, shown here patrolling outside the Sandra Day O'Connor Federal Courthouse in Phoenix last year, are lacking some of the resources necessary to protect judges, according to a Wednesday report from the DOJ. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) The Marshals lack the proactive threat detection that it deems necessary to fulfill its protective services obligation for judges, the DOJ's Office of...

