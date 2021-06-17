8th Circ. Declines En Banc Review Of Mattress Co. TM Spat

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Wednesday denied a discount mattress brand's bid for both a panel rehearing and a full appellate court review over a ruling that said it had potentially infringed the trademarks of a competitor. In a two-page order, the Eighth Circuit denied Personal Comfort Beds' request to overturn a panel's May decision reviving Sleep Number's trademark suit, which claimed Personal Comfort's owner, Dires LLC, had infringed its trademarks. Beyond declining review, the Eighth Circuit indicated in its order that U.S. Circuit Judges Duane Benton and Jane L. Kelly "did not participate in the consideration or decision of this matter."...

