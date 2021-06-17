Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

8th Circ. Declines En Banc Review Of Mattress Co. TM Spat

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Wednesday denied a discount mattress brand's bid for both a panel rehearing and a full appellate court review over a ruling that said it had potentially infringed the trademarks of a competitor.

In a two-page order, the Eighth Circuit denied Personal Comfort Beds' request to overturn a panel's May decision reviving Sleep Number's trademark suit, which claimed Personal Comfort's owner, Dires LLC, had infringed its trademarks.

Beyond declining review, the Eighth Circuit indicated in its order that U.S. Circuit Judges Duane Benton and Jane L. Kelly "did not participate in the consideration or decision of this matter."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!