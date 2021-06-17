Relax The Rule On Pensions Withdrawal Advice, Insurers Urge

Law360, London (June 17, 2021, 5:44 PM BST) -- The insurance industry has called for a change in rules that limit the advice that pension providers can offer amid concern that many people are withdrawing from their retirement savings without guidance. The current limit on how much support providers can offer without giving a personal recommendation means financial advice is restricted, the Association of British Insurers said in a new report on long-term savings published Wednesday. The ABI said that deciding how much to withdraw from a retirement savings plan can be confusing for defined-contribution pension members, because the effect of inflation and how the tax system will affect them,...

