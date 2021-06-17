US Lawyer Reveals Rift With Dechert Over ENRC Graft Probe

Law360, London (June 17, 2021, 9:51 PM BST) -- A U.S. lawyer who advised ENRC on sanctions issues during the Kazakh miner's internal probe into suspected corruption blasted the Dechert partner who led the investigation for his "unprofessional behavior" at a London trial on Thursday. Pierre Prosper, a regulatory lawyer at Arent Fox LLP, said he was "shocked" when Neil Gerrard, Dechert LLP's former head of white-collar crime defense, launched into a foul-mouthed rant when he was drafted in by Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. Gerrard became "extremely aggressive" when challenged by ENRC executives about the direction and scope of the investigation, shouting, "I don't appreciate you fuckers parachuting these guys...

