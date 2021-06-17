FCA Warns On Cryptocurrency Risks As Ownership Rises

Law360, London (June 17, 2021, 12:49 PM BST) -- Cryptocurrencies are rising in popularity among British investors, although their understanding of the digital assets is declining and consumers might not know what they are buying, the finance watchdog warned on Thursday. The number of investors in Britain who own digital currency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum has risen from 1.9 million to 2.3 million — a rise from 3.9% to 4.4%, the FCA has said. (iStock) The Financial Conduct Authority has released research showing that the number of investors who are buying crypto-assets has risen since 2020 as more people enter the growing market. The number of investors who own...

