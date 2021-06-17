Burges Guides £130M Pensions Deal For Defense Contractor

Law360, London (June 17, 2021, 1:02 PM BST) -- British defense technology contractor QinetiQ has insured £130 million ($180 million) of staff pension liabilities for 390 former employees with Legal & General, the insurer said on Thursday. It is the second major pension deal in as many years for QinetiQ, which was once fully owned by the Ministry of Defense but is now a private contractor for the British and U.S. governments. The so-called buy-in transaction will insure the company's pension scheme against the risk of rising inflation, or that its members live longer than expected. The deal was agreed with Legal & General Assurance Society Ltd. under an "umbrella...

