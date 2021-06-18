UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (June 18, 2021, 6:53 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen a blockchain company sue Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, one of the world's largest sugar producers filing an insurance claim and drinks giant Pepsi lodging two intellectual property complaints. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Clavis Securities PLC and others v. Intertrust Management Ltd. and others Blockchain technology company Digital Asset Partners, Clavis Securities PLC and Saret Holdings Ltd. filed a general commercial contracts and arrangements claim on June 16 against law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, Intertrust Management Ltd., which provides services to special purpose companies, and...

