Archegos Failure Shows Need For Capital Rules, Swiss Say

Law360, London (June 17, 2021, 4:02 PM BST) -- Multibillion-dollar losses reported by Credit Suisse and UBS from their exposure to Archegos Capital highlight the necessity of capital requirements for larger lenders, Switzerland's central bank said on Thursday. The Swiss National Bank said that the collapse of Archegos in March shows why banks that are integral to the financial sector must hold capital to protect themselves against default. Larger lenders, including Credit Suisse and UBS, are deemed to be so deeply ingrained in the economy that their failure would be considered disastrous. Banks that national regulators categorize as being important to the running of the financial system are treated as...

