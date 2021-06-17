Linklaters Pushes To Ax Paralegal's Sex Harassment Claim

Law360, London (June 17, 2021, 4:47 PM BST) -- Linklaters LLP urged a London tribunal on Thursday to dismiss a paralegal's allegations of sexual harassment against the former chief operating officer of the law firm's technology platform, saying her accusations were not credible. Linklaters claims there are "overarching inconsistencies" in the evidence provided by Fatima Imran in her sexual harassment case against one of the firm's former executives. (Getty Images) Charlotte Davies, counsel for Linklaters, said there have been "overarching inconsistencies" in the evidence provided by Fatima Imran in her case against the firm, describing her allegations of sexual harassment as "unfounded." "The claimant is plainly not a credible witness...

