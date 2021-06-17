Kirkland, Simpson Steer Danaher's $9.6B Aldevron Buy

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 9:44 AM EDT) -- Danaher Corp., counseled by Kirkland & Ellis, will snap up private equity-backed life sciences company Aldevron, advised by Simpson Thacher, for roughly $9.6 billion, the companies said Thursday. Aldevron will operate as an independent entity within Danaher's life sciences division after the deal closes, according to a statement. Fargo, North Dakota-based Aldevron was formed in 1998 and develops products for use in commercial, clinical and research stage gene therapies. Michael Chambers, founder and executive chairman of Aldevron, said in the press release that "joining Danaher will help us expand our global reach and harness the power of the Danaher Business System...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS