Former USTR Lighthizer Lands At Conservative Think Tank

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who spearheaded the Trump administration's aggressive and sometimes combative trade policy, has joined the board of American Compass, a conservative-leaning think tank. Lighthizer was one of three new additions to the think tank's board of directors announced Thursday, alongside public affairs specialist Jonathan Baron and Daily Caller publisher Neil Patel. American Compass executive director Oren Cass said that the think tank was "both proud and fortunate to be adding three leaders who will bring such deep and diverse expertise to the team." Lighthizer served as USTR for nearly all of former President Donald Trump's term,...

