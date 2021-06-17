Nine Point Denied Quick Win On Pipeline Liens

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday denied oil and gas driller Nine Point Energy a quick win in its challenge to $157.7 million in liens asserted by its midstream provider, saying whether the liens are valid under state law requires a look at the evidence. At a virtual hearing U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath denied Nine Point's request for a summary judgment dismissing Caliber Midstream's lien claims and scheduled an evidentiary hearing on that motion and Nine Point's request for a lien-free asset sale to its secured creditors for next week. Colorado-based Nine Point — which operates around 200 wells in North...

