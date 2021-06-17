Senior MP Insists Greensill Testify Despite Regulatory Probe

Law360, London (June 17, 2021, 5:24 PM BST) -- The chairman of a parliamentary committee called Wednesday on Lex Greensill to testify as part of an inquiry into Sanjeev Gupta's steel business, saying that the Australian businessman's refusal to appear before Parliament because of an ongoing probe is "disrespectful." Darren Jones, the chairman of the House of Commons Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee, insisted on Wednesday that Greensill appear for questioning on June 29. Gupta's GFG Alliance had been a significant customer of Greensill Capital, which provided supply-chain finance used by businesses to pay their suppliers without dipping into their working capital. The chairman said that his committee wants...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS