Lewis Roca Adds Former Merchant & Gould Leader In Denver

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The former Denver managing partner of Merchant and Gould PC has joined Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP's intellectual property group as a partner, bringing over two decades of experience in various aspects of the industry. Greg Leibold joined Lewis Roca's Denver office at the start of June after having spent the last 15 years at Merchant & Gould. Leibold told Law360 on Thursday that he chose to make the move because of his long-standing relationship with Lewis Roca, which included a stint working as a summer associate. Following Lewis Roca's 2016 merger with IP firm Christie Parker & Hale, he said...

