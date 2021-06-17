Fla. Justices Find Recreational Pot Initiative Is Misleading

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Florida's Supreme Court, by a 5-2 vote, rejected a proposed ballot initiative Thursday that claimed it would legalize the "limited use" of recreational marijuana, saying the ballot summary is "affirmatively misleading" because the measure would not actually limit personal use of the drug. The state's highest court issued its finding in an advisory opinion that is required to determine if a ballot initiative complies with a single-subject requirement and if the ballot title and summary are clear and not misleading before the initiative can appear on the statewide ballot. It would have then required at least 60% voter approval to be...

