IP Hires: Covington, Lewis Roca, Baker Botts

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 2:43 PM EDT) -- Covington, Lewis Roca and Chiesa Shahinian are among the latest firms to boost their intellectual property teams, while a former U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division chief of staff with technology experience has joined Baker Botts as partner. Here's what you need to know about these and other notable hires. Covington Brian Nester Covington & Burling LLP has bolstered its patent litigation practice in Washington, D.C., adding a Sidley Austin LLP partner with more than 25 years of experience litigating intellectual property disputes on behalf of leading technology companies before the U.S. International Trade Commission and district court. Brian Nester joins...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS