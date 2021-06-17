Detroit Pot Licensing Scheme 'Likely Unconstitutional'

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Detroit was barred from processing applications for its marijuana dispensaries after a federal judge on Thursday called the city's preference for so-called Detroit legacy applicants "unfair, irrational and likely unconstitutional." U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman granted would-be dispensary owner Crystal Lowe's motion for a preliminary injunction against the ordinance, agreeing with her that the legacy program's focus on how long an applicant has lived in the city likely impedes intrastate travel and interstate commerce. He also criticized the city's argument that the rule is necessary to undo the harms inflicted by the war on drugs. "At a minimum, the Ordinance must...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS