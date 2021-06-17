Seyfarth Plans Flexible Schedules For Sept. Office Reopening

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP will implement a flexible work schedule as part of its reopening plan, the firm confirmed Thursday. A current firmwide return to the office has been set for Sept. 13. Pete Miller, the firm's chair and managing partner, told Law360 that Seyfarth's plans, dubbed their "Future of Work" strategy, will be a hybrid of in-person work with colleagues combined with remote work. "We are facing a time of transformational change in our industry — and one that presents [a] great opportunity," Miller said. "At Seyfarth, we are treating this moment to adopt some of the lessons of the last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS