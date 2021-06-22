Alston & Bird Adds Ex-DOJ Cybersecurity Expert As Partner

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Alston & Bird LLP has added a cybersecurity and data privacy litigator who previously oversaw the U.S. Department of Justice's national security and cybersecurity policies as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm has announced. Kellen Dwyer will represent individuals and companies facing government investigations and civil litigation and advise clients on cybersecurity, data privacy and national security matters, Alston & Bird announced on Thursday. Dwyer worked as deputy assistant attorney general in the DOJ's National Security Division, where he developed policies on national security and cybersecurity and headed the department's effort to battle state-sponsored hacking, according to the firm....

