Canadian Hemp Co. Says Seed Dispute Is In Wrong Court

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Canadian hemp company Terramax Holdings Corp. accused its former U.S. business partner Legacy Hemp LLC of changing its tune on where Terramax can be sued in court, urging the Sixth Circuit to affirm a Kentucky federal court ruling dismissing the contract breach suit. Terramax said in a brief filed Thursday that the purported Kentucky contacts Legacy "cobbled together" do not meet the federal due process requirement of a continued relationship between Saskatchewan-based Terramax and residents of the Bluegrass State. "Legacy, having tried and failed to obtain jurisdiction in its home state of Wisconsin, decided to gamble and file suit in Kentucky...

