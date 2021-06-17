Chancery Tosses Most Claims In UpCounsel Sale Challenge

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Faulty pleas and claims doomed most counts in a Delaware Chancery Court suit accusing three top figures with online freelance legal services venture UpCounsel Inc. of unjust enrichment and fiduciary duty failures when licensing away its essential software and shutting down, Delaware's chancellor ruled Thursday. In the suit, Raj Abhyanker, a Palo Alto, California-based attorney who is trustee of a family trust that holds UpCounsel stock, accused founders Mason Blake and Matthew Faustman of hiding details about the company's financial troubles while lining up the sale of key licenses to LinkedIn Corp., and then joining the buyer's business. UpCounsel was then...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS