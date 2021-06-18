Girardi Keese Loaned $20M To Erika Girardi's Biz, Atty Says

Law360, Los Angeles (June 18, 2021, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Reality television star Erika Girardi's companies may have received over $20 million in loans from her husband's law firm, Girardi Keese, along with improperly assigned fees from a client settlement, a bankruptcy trustee's special counsel claimed Friday in court documents. The loans are detailed in "tax documents spanning multiple years," according to attorney Ronald Richards, who is investigating whether she has assets that could be seized by Girardi Keese's bankruptcy trustee. Richards said he gave Erika Girardi's attorney evidence of the loans and the alleged improper client settlement fees last week. Days later, the attorney tried to drop her as a...

