SEC Says Adviser Illicitly Routed Trade Winnings To Relatives

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A Miami-based investment adviser used a "cherry-picking" scheme to funnel millions of dollars worth of winning trades to accounts held by relatives while intentionally routing losses to other client accounts, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday. The agency obtained an asset freeze and filed fraud charges against Ramiro Jose Sugranes and the two investment firms he worked with to funnel the proceeds, which included approximately $4.6 million in gains to so-called preferred clients and $5.5 million in losses to nonpreferred clients. "The SEC brings this enforcement action to stop this fraud and return the ill-gotten gains to the harmed...

