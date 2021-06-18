Troutman Pepper Adds Former EPA Water Official

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Troutman Pepper has snagged a former top Trump administration official in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Water, adding to its environmental and natural resources practice group in Washington, D.C. Anna Wildeman is set to join the firm later this month after taking several months to recharge following nearly three years at the EPA working on major regulatory issues in the world of water, including the administration's Navigable Waters Protection Rule, Section 401 permitting overhauls and others. Wildeman told Law360 in an interview Friday that the value she brings to Troutman and its clients goes beyond those big-ticket issues. She...

