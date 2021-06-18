SEC Gears Up For Another Look At Private Offering Rules

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appears ready to once again review private offering rules, backed by a new Democratic majority that could favor stronger requirements than those enacted by the prior Republican-led commission. The SEC plans to seek comment on whether it should revise accredited investor thresholds, which determine who is eligible to invest in private securities offerings, according to a near-term agenda outlined June 11 by chairman Gary Gensler. The SEC is also considering seeking more information regarding private offerings completed under Regulation D, which is the largest exemption relied upon by companies raising private capital. Private offerings are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS