9 More BigLaw Firms Join Associate Raise Bonanza

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Nine BigLaw firms, including Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, on Friday became the latest to announce salary raises for associates, matching the scale recently set by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Joining Kirkland and Quinn Emanuel in jumping on the pay raise bandwagon were Hogan Lovells, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, White & Case LLP, Cooley LLP, Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, Baker Botts LLP and Gibson Dunn LLP. Effective July 1, the standard first-year associate salary at all those firms will jump north of $200,000 for the first time to match a scale set by Davis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS