Split 5th Circ. Annuls Atty's FOIA Helicopter Crash Docs Win

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A split Fifth Circuit panel ruled that the National Transportation Safety Board does not have to turn over documents about a helicopter crash to an attorney, ruling that NTSB communications with the operator and manufacturers of the helicopter qualify as "intra-agency" and are exempt from the Freedom of Information Act. In the 2-1 decision, the panel majority reversed a Louisiana court's order that had required NTSB to produce about 125 documents for Tony B. Jobe, an attorney representing families of crash victims in civil litigation. Communications between the agency and the helicopter's operator, Blue Hawaiian Helicopters, and the manufacturers, Eurocopter and...

