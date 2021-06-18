Watchdog Urges EU Insurers To Embrace AI Ethics

Law360, London (June 18, 2021, 2:11 PM BST) -- Insurance companies that use artificial intelligence must ensure that their work and products do not discriminate against people based on their online profiles, the European Union's insurance watchdog has said in a report on the technology. Artificial intelligence offers benefits for insurers, such as allowing them to conduct more detailed risk assessments and improving their claims management, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said. But it added that the sector has to work on potential problems that may arise from the technology. "Benefits such as prediction accuracy, automation, new products and services and cost reductions can be remarkable," the watchdog...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS