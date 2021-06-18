EU Accuses Irish Insurance Group Of Restricting Competition

Law360, London (June 18, 2021, 3:11 PM BST) -- A trade body for insurers in Ireland could have breached antitrust rules and cut consumer choice by limiting access to a data-pooling service for automotive insurance claims, the European Commission said on Friday. The European Commission has accused the trade body for Ireland's insurance sector of arbitrarily delaying or de facto denying some new motor insurance firms access to its Insurance Link data-sharing service. (iStock) The European Union's executive arm believes that Insurance Ireland effectively prevented new insurers from entering the Irish market when it "arbitrarily delayed or de facto denied" some companies access to its Insurance Link data-sharing service....

